Barcelona to close new contract for star defender this week

Barcelona will seal a deal for breakout star Pau Cubarsi within the coming days, as they look to tie the 17-year-old down following an enormously impressive first few months in the first team. Cubarsi’s current release clause is currently €10m, but that will rise to somewhere in excess of €500m with the signing of the new deal.

Cubarsi is seen as one of the players that Barcelona want to build around for the future as they go through another summer of transition, and with his current deal clearly a steal for any Premier League side, Barcelona have moved to secure his future. Sport say that his deal will be wrapped by the end of the week, although it might not be announced for some time. Depending on their salary limit, Barcelona may not register him for the first team just yet, and his signing will not occur until next January, when he turns 18 and can commit for more than three years.

They confirm that his salary will rise throughout his contract, which previous reports have claimed will run until 2029, growing by €2m per year until he reaches a final salary of €12m in his final year.

While in recent weeks he has shown his age at times, the last comparable defensive talent to emerge at Barcelona, via a spell at Manchester United, was Gerard Pique. Cubarsi’s reading of the game, confidence and ability on the ball have earned him a place in the team for Xavi Hernnadez ahead of much more senior players. He is also a candidate to go to the Euros this summer with Spain.

