Barcelona target not interested in move amid Joao Cancelo doubts

Barcelona will look to find a left-back to compete with Alejandro Balde this summer. The 20-year-old is recovering from surgery, and has the backing of the coaching staff, despite being one of the players Barcelona are open to selling this summer.

It had been suggested that Alex Valle could return from his loan at Levante and continue in the first team, but Barcelona are more keen on an experienced option. Valle will have a chance to prove himself in preseason, with Marcos Alonso on the way out as his contract expires.

The outstanding issue is Joao Cancelo – the Portuguese is being considered as a signing by the club, but with Manchester City reluctant to loan him out again, and doubts about him amongst the coaching staff, Relevo say there is little certainty over his future. Valencia captain Jose Gaya is well-liked by the club, and has long been linked with Barcelona, but has no interest in leaving Mestalla. If there is no money available in their salary limit, then 17-year-old Hector Fort will become Balde’s competition.

The uncertainty leaves Barcelona without a clear route forward at the position, beyond Balde, who could well be sold if the right offer comes in. After a serious injury and an underwhelming start to this season, his performance is far from a guarantee too. Meanwhile Fort has played just 486 minutes of senior football at the club, and has looked enormously promising, but were Balde to get injured, it would be placing considerable responsibility on his shoulders.