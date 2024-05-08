’19-20 of Spain squad’ decided for Euros as Nacho Fernandez makes late bid for Germany trip

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez was in Germany last week to take on Bayern Munich, but will be desperate to return in the summer, as he looks to take part in the Euros with Spain. It could be the final international tournament that he has a shot at doing so, with talk of a move to Major League Soccer this year.

As per Relevo, 19-20 of Spain’s squad are decided for their trip to the Euros, which they list as: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rodrigo Hernandez, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata, Joselu Mato and Mikel Oyarzabal.

One of Alex Baena or Oihan Sancet will also likely go, while Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres and Pedri are also strong candidates to go. Those less certain of a spot but in the running are Pedro Porro, Dani Vivian, Marc Cucurella, Pablo Sarabia and Gerard Moreno. That is where Nacho Fernandez comes into the equation. The 34-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed by Luis de la Fuente, who called him up in his first squad, and started Nacho in his first game. His versatility is also an asset.

By virtue of teams being able to take 26 players he is in the running, but it might also hurt Nacho’s case, as de la Fuente can afford to take two full starting XIs, a third goalkeeper and two more specialists, reducing the need for utility players.

Dani Vivian did not hit the heights during his Spain debut, while Inigo Martinez and Pau Torres have not been fixtures at their clubs this season, in part down to injuries, and fitness has gotten in the way of Osasuna’s David Garcia too. Right-back Lucas Vazquez, who has not played for Spain since the 2018 World Cup is also in with a shout of a surprise return too.