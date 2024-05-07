“You have destroyed…” – Journalist delivers vicious assessment of Kylian Mbappe following PSG’s Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain’s wait for an inaugural Champions League title goes on, as they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Borussia Dortmund, who progressed to next month’s final after a 2-0 aggregate victory.

It means that Kylian Mbappe’s wait to win the trophy also goes on, and given that he is highly expected to not sign a new contract in the coming weeks, he has now missed his chance to achieve that glory with PSG.

Mbappe is expected to finally join Real Madrid in the summer, and speaking on PSG’s Champions League exit, Madrid-based journalist Tomas Roncero – deputy director of Diario AS – delivered a scathing assessment of the 25-year-old’s time in Paris.

“You have destroyed 7 years of your career.

“Real Madrid fans breathe a sigh of relief, and so does Mbappe. You couldn’t present a player the day after he scored the goal that loses you the Champions League. Ultimately, this is perfect.”

🗣️💬 @As_TomasRoncero: "El madridismo respira aliviado y Mbappé también. No se podía presentar a un jugador al día siguiente de que marcase el gol que te quita la Champions. En el fondo, perfecto" ✖️ "No le he visto quemar todas las naves como sí he visto a Dembélé" pic.twitter.com/rHZ7Wj9W2W — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 7, 2024

PSG’s Champions League exit could now speed up the announcement of Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid, now that the two clubs can no longer meet in the final at Wembley Stadium. It remains to be seen whether there is movement in the coming days.