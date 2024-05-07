Valencia goalkeeper out for 4-5 months after suffering serious injury in first La Liga start in two years

After Giorgi Mamardashvili picked up a red card during the first half of Valencia’s trip to Barcelona at the end of last month, Jaume Domenech was thrust into the team for the first time in a La Liga match in almost two years. He produced a solid performance, but could not stop Los Che from going down 4-2 at the Estadi Olimpic.

With Mamardashvili suspended for last weekend’s hosting of Alaves, Jaume made his first league start for Valencia since the final match of the 2021-22 season. However, his performance lasted only 34 minutes, as he was crucially forced off with an injury.

Valencia have now confirmed that it is an injury to the rectus femoris tendon of the quadriceps of his right leg. He will be required to undergo surgery to repair the damage, and according to Deportes COPE Valencia, the 33-year-old is expected to be out of action for the next 4-5 months.

| Noticia @DepCOPEValencia | 🦇 🚨 Previsto quirófano para JAUME 🏥 El portero padece una lesión en el tendón del recto femoral del cuádriceps de la pierna derecha 📆 En torno a 4-5 meses de baja pic.twitter.com/4DN8GH7GmF — Deportes COPE Valencia (@DepCOPEValencia) May 7, 2024

It’s a bitter blow for Jaume, and now Valencia will be without their backup ‘keeper for the remainder of this season, and the first two months of next. Cristian Rivero, who replaced Jaume, is out of contract in the summer, and could be offered a renewal on the back of this news, especially amid reports of Mamardashvili being wanted by Newcastle United.