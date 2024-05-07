The €31m in variables: how Barcelona’s Vitor Roque payments are broken down and how it impacts his future

Barcelona’s January signing of Vitor Roque has not gone exactly to plan, with the 19-year-old Brazilian featuring for just 310 minutes in the last four months, and Xavi keeping him well away from the most crucial games of the season. That issue burst into the headlines on Sunday night, as his agent Andre Cury demanded more minutes or a transfer for Roque, ruling out a loan, which had been suggested.

Roque moved for €30m plus €31m in variables, with many questioning such a large spend, and bringing the deal forward from this summer, for a player that was not going to play a key role in the second half of the season.

As per Relevo, the deal will see Barcelona pay €5m per year over the course of six years to make up his fixed fee. Meanwhile the variables consist of €5m per season every time Roque plays 50% of the minutes available, reaching an upper limit of €25m. Of the remaining €6m, €5m will be paid if Roque is chosen amongst the top three Ballon d’Or candidates, and a further €1m will be awarded should he win it.

🚨 Xavi's relationship with Vitor Roque is cordial. It's false that the coach doesn't speak to him. Xavi asks the Brazilian to continue to show himself in training. @sanantheone — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2024

The upshot is that so far their investment stands at €30m, and any offer over that amount for Roque would represent a profit for the Blaugrana, as he will not qualify for any of those variables this season.

If large offer were to come in greatly outstripping the €30m they are to pay for him, then it might be tempting for the Catalan giants to take that offer up. Not least if they do not believe that Roque is as good as they had first believed, albeit he has not had a chance to adapt or show his quality. It would be an undermining of Sporting Director Deco, who pushed hard for the deal and negotiated his arrival last summer.