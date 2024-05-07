Stuttgart eyeing up summer move for Real Betis player as replacement for 25-goal striker

For the second half of this season, Borja Iglesias is playing for Bayer Leverkusen. The 31-year-old was allowed to leave Real Betis on loan during the winter, and although he has struggled individually since heading to Germany (having failed to score in any of his nine appearances), he will pick up a Bundesliga winner’s medal.

The expectation is that Iglesias will return to Betis in the summer, with Leverkusen not expected to trigger the buy clause in his loan contract. However, he could be heading to German football anyway, with Canal Sur Radio (via MD) reporting that Stuttgart are considering him as a striker option.

Stuttgart have had an incredible season, and will play in next season’s Champions League. However, they will lost strikers Deniz Undav (on loan from Brighton) and Serhou Guirassy, who’s expected to leave in the summer having attracted interest from a whole host of clubs across Europe after scoring 25 goals in the Bundesliga.

Real Betis are said to be very interested in selling Iglesias this summer, so they would surely welcome any efforts that Stuttgart make. Any fee received would go towards their budget for the transfer window.