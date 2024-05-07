Spanish Referees Committee suspend meeting with Barcelona

The Referees Technical Committee (CTA) are set to meet with Barcelona to discuss refereeing decisions taken in the most recent Clasico clash with Real Madrid. Barcelona President Joan Laporta had complained about the decision publicly, and demanded that the video and audio footage from the VOR room be released, while threatening legal action too.

The CTA, which are part of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), but operate independently, will meet with Barcelona in the coming days to review footage from the Clasico, which involved a controversial ‘ghost goal’ from Lamine Yamal. Barcelona were convinced there was enough footage to show the ball crossed the line, but the officials did not find conclusive evidence, and there was no goal-line technology, which would have cleared the matter up.

Diario AS say that the CTA have no intention of releasing the images, but will review them with Barcelona in private at their headquarters in Madrid. That report lasted less than hour, before fresh news emerged from the same source that the meeting has now been suspended by the CTA.

Whether that satisfies Laporta’s demands for ‘justice’ remains to be seen, but it appears that it is all that Barcelona will receive in the way of explanation. During the live transmission, there was no angle shown that clearly showed the ball crossing the line, but other footage has since emerged indicating that it does appear to be over the line.