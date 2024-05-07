Report denies agent’s claims about Xavi Hernandez’s relationship with Barcelona starlet

In the last week, there has been plenty of focus on Vitor Roque. Reports emerged over the weekend that he is unhappy at his lack of playing time for Barcelona over the last few weeks, and in recent days, his agent confirmed this.

Andre Cury claimed that Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez barely speaks to Roque, although Sport have released a report stating that this is not the case. They say that the pair have held regular meetings to discuss improvements that the Brazilian teenager can make to his game – nothing out of the ordinary compared to the rest of his teammates.

🚨 Xavi's relationship with Vitor Roque is cordial. It's false that the coach doesn't speak to him. Xavi asks the Brazilian to continue to show himself in training. @sanantheone — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2024

It’s also reported that Roque’s relationship with Xavi has been described as “cordial”. He has also never asked to speak to the head coach about his lack of playing time, although it is acknowledged that he would like to play more.

Roque’s first few months at Barcelona have not been easy, not just for his lack of minutes. He’s adjusting to a new team, new city and new style of play, and he’s going so as a 19-year-old. Cury’s comments certainly would not have helped him in the dressing room.