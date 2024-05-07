Real Madrid to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League final if Bayern Munich are seen off

Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, their potential opponents in next month’s showpiece event have now been revealed to be Borussia Dortmund, who have defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in their semi-final match-up.

Dortmund won 1-0 in last week’s first leg, and they repeated the scoreline in Paris on Tuesday, with Mats Hummels scoring the only goal of the game in the second half. They now have the chance to win their second ever Champions League title, having picked up their first in the 1996/97 season.

If Real Madrid do defeat Bayern on Wednesday, they will face Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Los Blancos have a good record against the Bundesliga giants, having lost just three of their 14 match-ups. They’ve also won two of their three knockout stage meetings.

A further good omen for Real Madrid is that they have played Dortmund in four of their Champions League-winning campaigns. They will hope to make that five, and secure their 15th European crown in the process. First, they need to get back Bayern.