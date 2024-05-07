Real Madrid to be presented with La Liga trophy in public and private following disagreement with federation

Real Madrid will be presented the Liga trophy on two occasions over the next week, after reaching an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Originally, Real Madrid had requested not to receive the trophy at Granada in Nuevo Los Carmenes next weekend, when the Federation had planned to hand it over, as the home side could be relegated that day, something which might not have gone down well with the home crowd.

Then the RFEF changed the date to the following Tuesday in front of the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu against Alaves, but Real Madrid intend to hold a celebration at the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall in Madrid on Sunday, meaning they would be without the trophy to present ot their fans.

Now Marca say that the trophy will be officially presented to Real Madrid in private by RFEF President Pedro Rocha at their Valdebebas training ground on Sunday morning. A second presentation will then take place on the Tuesday evening against Alaves.