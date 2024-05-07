Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms Thibaut Courtois will be left out of Bayern Munich clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Andry Lunin will be in goal for their Champions League semi-final return leg against Bayern Munich, despite Thibaut Courtois‘ excellent showing against Cadiz. Ancelotti also explained that the confirmation of their La Liga title would not get in the way of their preparations.

Ahead of the Cadiz win at the weekend (3-0), Ancelotti had said that Lunin would start in Europe, but Courtois’ excellent showing, combined with a few more doubts about the Ukrainian, had led some to believe Ancelotti could U-turn. That was not the case.

“Lunin will play if I don’t change my mind tonight. Yes, Lunin will play. The plan for a player who returns after such a big injury does not change due to one situation. Thibaut has played because he was very good and now he will have to take his time to reach his best version. The plan did not change because of the Cadiz game. He played an optimal game, but he has to reach his best level.”

The Italian coach was also asked what the secret was to Real Madrid‘s success, a decade on from his side starting a run of five Champions League wins in 2014, despite a number of important players moving on.

“A part of the squad that started in 2014 continues, not all, because time passes for everyone, but this squad has managed this period very well. The general direction and idea is always managed by these players. They are managing this transition that began ago long after Cristiano left. The young people learn very well how you have to behave at Real Madrid.”

While fans gathered at the Cibeles fountain on saturday night after Barcelona’s defeat confirmed Real Madrid’s 36th Liga title, the players did not celebrate with them. This Sunday there is a plan to present the trophy to the fans at Cibeles. Ancelotti wanted no distractions.

“On Saturday we were happy for winning the game and then La Liga. We had to control our joy to prepare for this game. Now, La Liga is parked to one side and on Thursday we will think about how to celebrate. Of course we are going to celebrate.”

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni missed out on the Cadiz clash after suffering a blow to his foot, but will be available after training normally on Tuesday. Other than David Alaba, who is out for the rest of the season, Los Blancos go into the clash with Bayern with a fully fit squad, while Bayern are msising the likes of Raphael Guerreiro and Kingsley Coman.