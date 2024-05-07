Real Betis willing to sell Lazio target for €15m, Serie A duo also interested in goalkeeper

Real Betis are prepared to make significant sales this summer in order to raise the funds required to bring in new players for Manuel Pellegrini’s squad. Assane Diao is someone that could go, but the most likely to depart at this stage is Nabil Fekir.

Fekir has lost his regular starting place at Betis ever since returning from an ACL injury. Isco is now the big dog for Los Verdiblancos, and because of this, they are willing to listen to offers for the French playmaker, who has attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

According to ED, another club to have registered an interest in Fekir is Lazio. The Rome-based side are prepared to make a summer move for the 30-year-old, whose asking price is reported to be €15m.

Fekir isn’t the only Real Betis player that Lazio are interested in, as they’ve also been linked with goalkeeper Rui Silva. Fiorentina are also keen on the Portuguese stopper, who’s likely to be allowed to go in the summer to accommodate the expected arrival of Alvaro Valles.