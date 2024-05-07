Real Betis fear losing defensive lynchpin for second summer in a row

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini made it clear that he was not happy about Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe moving on in September, after he was sold to Saudi Arabia outside of the transfer window. He could be about to lose another cornerstone of his defence this summer, although he should have more time to replace him.

As per ESPN, via ED, River Plate are interested in signing Pezzella, and want to do a deal for a little less than his €4m release clause this summer. The 33-year-old is open to a move, despite renewing his deal with Betis until 2026 in February. Clearly this would mean a return to his native Argentina, and it would be hard to deny a loyal servant that move at the end of his career.

One on hand, it would make financial sense to let go of Pezzella if they can get a fee for a veteran defender. Nevertheless, the cost of replacing Pezzella is likely to outstrip what they will bring in for him, in a summer where Betis do not look as if they will be flush for cash again.