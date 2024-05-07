Kylian Mbappe signing causing tension in Real Madrid dressing room amid announcement uncertainty

The signing Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid, assumed by all, will be official in the next few months at the latest, but an announcement could come as soon as this week too. It’s a delicate topic at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The dressing room at Real Madrid are delighted by the prospect of Mbappe arriving, as has been expressed on multiple occasions by a number of stars at the club. However Relevo report that there are fears that his arrival, and the excitement it is stirring, could obscure the excellent season that Los Blancos are having, with a league title wrapped up and a Champions League final within touching distance. That in part is why every detail of a potential announcement is being guarded with utmost secrecy.

Equally there is the prospect that the pair meet at Wembley in the Champions League final, at which stage he will be the talking point no matter what. If Real Madrid were to exit against Bayern Munich, then there are those at Real Madrid who feel the best way to erase that disappointment would be to announce Mbappe’s signing, something that could cause chaos for Mbappe in Paris.

Vice versa, should Paris Saint-Germain go out to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, an announcement for Mbappe could take away something from Real Madrid’s title celebrations this weekend and Champions League focus. If Real Madrid make it to the final, the feeling from the dressing room is that no announcement should come before it takes place on the 2nd of June – once the dust has settled and the celebrations are over, then Mbappe’s arrival can be celebrated as much as the club like.

Certainly it’s a luxury problem to have for Los Blancos. Mbappe’s arrival will no doubt dominate the headlines no matter when it comes, and it’s no surprise that they are determined to choreograph the event for the best impact possible. No doubt the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu will not have the final say either way.

Image via Afp7 / Europa Press