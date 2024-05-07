“He’s untouchable and fundamental” – Barcelona have no plans to sell 21-year-old superstar

In an effort to raise funds for new signings, many of Barcelona’s squad could risk being sold during the upcoming summer transfer window. There is a select group of players who will not leave the Catalan giants under any circumstances, which includes the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal and Gavi.

Another player who will not be leaving Barcelona is Pedri. Despite a horrendous injury record over the last three years, Relevo have confirmed that the 21-year-old continues to be “untouchable and fundamental” for Los Blaugrana.

Pedri is one of the players that has been talked about as a possible departee, albeit in a much looser sense than the likes of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha. Some of this speculation has stemmed from his contract situation, which is “on hold” for the time being, as Barcelona work to understand how much salary space they will have for next season.

It does make sense for Barcelona to retain Pedri, although they will be hoping that he can put his injury problems behind him as soon as possible. Having him unavailable for 50% of the season every year is far from ideal, and he’s too good of a player to not be playing week in, week out.