Dani Carvajal explains improvement going forward and sends message to Real Madrid youngsters

Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal has asked the young players at the club to be patient, in a season which has seen Arda Guler look increasingly frustrated on the bench in recent months.

It’s been something of a comeback season for Carvajal, who before this year was seen by many fans as a potential area for improvement, but this year has been one of the best in Europe. That includes more contributions going forward, and he was asked to explain how the change of system impacted that.

“We have more space with more people inside. I am contributing a lot offensively, but we are all getting along. The system adjusts to who is playing and the opponent. We all contribute from wherever we have to. We have played some great games.”

He was also asked what advice he would give to the youngsters in the side.

“A few years ago it was me. You have to have all five senses focused on the veterans. But now the young people arrive very prepared. I would ask them for patience. Everyone goes through the moment of not being a starter and it is a learning experience.”

Naturally, he was one of the youngsters once upon a time when he returned from a move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, something he tries to keep with him.

“The role of every player in the squad develops, it evolves. Now I am one of the veterans and I try to be an example. A colleague in whom they can see themselves reflected, who they can chat with…Try to ensure that the young people do not go off course and that we all row in the same direction. You can see that the young people are closer.”

Real Madrid’s success this season is hard to explain without Carvajal. While Lucas Vazquez has performed well when asked, their defensive record is the best in Spain this season, and Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger have set the tone for that in season with a number of changes this year. His handling of Jack Grealish in the Champions League also earned him plenty of praise.