Chelsea to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to signing of 17-year-old Brazilian sensation

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been known to keep tabs on the South American market, especially looking for the next big talents to emerge from the region. However, it seems that they will both miss out on one of the brightest: Estevao Willian.

Estevao is regarded as one of the best youngsters in Brazilian football at this moment, alongside future Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe. Both play for the same club (Palmeiras), and are both 17. Los Blancos were recently linked with signing Estevao, whose received the nickname “Messinho” in recent years, while Barcelona are long-term admirers of the teenager.

However, neither will get their hands on him, with Relevo reporting that Chelsea are set to win the race for his signature. They will pay €30-35m plus variables to sign one of the hottest prospects in world football, and he will head to West London in the summer of 2025..

The likelihood is that Barcelona would have been massive favourites to sign Estevao, given that he is a massive fan of theirs. However, they could not afford him, which has opened the door for Chelsea to make their move.