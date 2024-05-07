Bayern Munich welcome back trio of key players in time for Real Madrid showdown

All eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, when Real Madrid and Bayern Munich face off in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown. The tie is finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, and it will be a winner-takes-all clash in the Spanish capital.

Bayern are undoubtedly classed as underdogs for the match, and if they are to reach the final at Wembley Stadium, they will need to become the first team all season to defeat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. It will be far from easy, but their chances to do so have increased in the last 24 hours.

That’s because Eric Dier, Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala will all be available to Thomas Tuchel, as reported by Diario AS. Dier suffered a head injury at the weekend, but is available to play in Madrid – the other two missed that match against Stuttgart, but are back in time to take part against Los Blancos.

Dier and de Ligt are likely to be Bayern’s centre-back partnership against Real Madrid, especially after Kim Minjae’s disastrous performance in the first leg. They will be tasked with shutting down Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham and co, while Musiala will be needed at the other end.