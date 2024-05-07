Barcelona want to re-hire Luis Enrique as Xavi Hernandez’s replacement – report

Last month, Xavi Hernandez reversed his decision to step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season. The 44-year-old announced in January that he intended to leave in the summer, but after persuasion from certain members of the board, he will now see out the remainder of his contract.

That would mean that Xavi leaves at the end of next season, and Barcelona sporting director Deco has already identified his preferred option to become the next manager: Luis Enrique. As per Sport, the Portuguese is hoping that Lucho does not extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, which is also set to end in 2025.

Luis Enrique would be a fantastic appointment for Barcelona, although PSG won’t let him leave easily. They intend to offer him a new contract before his current one expires next summer. Los Blaugrana will hope that he turns it down, otherwise there would be no chance of his return to Catalonia.