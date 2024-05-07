Barcelona send scout to track 19-year-old winger in European clash

Barcelona are interested in signing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer, as they look to address their left wing as a matter of priority. However they have also identified a low-cost alternative to Williams.

🚨 Barça have been following Antonio Nusa (19) for some time now, and there are great reports on him. He's an option for the left-wing spot. @albertfc11 pic.twitter.com/qQ16mIPeLN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2024

As per Gol Play, and carried by Sport, the Blaugrana have been tracking Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa for some time. The 19-year-old has 4 goals and 4 assists in 2,154 minutes this season, and stands out for his one-on-one ability. Nusa has a contract until 2027, and Brugge will no doubt demand a significant fee for Nusa, even if it will not reach the €50m of Williams’ release clause. The Catalan giants are sending a scout to Belgium to watch Nusa in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, as Brugge take on Fiorentina, trying to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg.

Barcelona will have to make sales before they consider additions this summer, but reportedly Sporting Director Deco has been planning for three different levels of financial situation. Those sales will dictate their ability to move in the market, and thus whether Nusa’s future could lie in Catalonia.