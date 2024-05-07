Barcelona have €58m reason for wishing to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Barcelona would be keen to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer. The 35-year-old has had another impressive scoring season, finding the back of the net on 24 occasions, but his overall ability has dropped in the last 12 months, and as he gets older, it will only get worse.

On top of this, Barcelona have a significant financial reason for wanting to get rid of Lewandowski this summer. He’s already one of their highest earners in the first team, but as revealed by Cadena SER, his wages will increase further over the next two seasons, up until the end of his contract in 2026.

Lewandowski will earn €32m during the 2024-25 campaign, and if he stays for 2025-26, he would earn a further €26m, although they can terminate his contract next summer if he doesn’t play at least 55% of matches (45+ minutes) next season. This is money that Barcelona are desperate to remove from their wage bill, as they seek to ease their financial burdens in the coming years.

A sale this summer would be ideal, as it would ensure a €58m saving. However, Lewandowski has stated on multiple occasions that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona. They also won’t get help from his agent Pini Zahavi, who is furious with Joan Laporta for retaining Xavi Hernandez’s services, rather than appointing Hansi Flick.