Back to Barcelona hot take: Why Lionel Messi Should Return to Camp Nou in the Future

Lionel Messi is indeed one of the greatest footballers of all time. And this is no longer a debate since he has won it all, including the highly coveted World Cup trophy, which he bagged in 2022. But even with all this decorations and glamour, Lionel Messi has made some moves that left fans and foes around the globe in shock.

For instance, no one had expected an icon at Barcelona, who has helped them to countless titles, including multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions Leagues, to leave Camp Nou, albeit through no fault of his own. Fans were devastated, and the sight of him in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, the club that took Neymar Junior from them four years earlier, did not help.

But before that happens, why should this iconic footballer return to Camp Nou?

To Conclude an Illustrious Career in Style.

Messi has enjoyed a spectacular career that’s lasted for nearly two decades. Since the age of 4, this icon has shown a talent for playing football and is now one of the most decorated players globally. As of 2024, he is one of the highest goal scorers in history, with over 800 goals. He’s also bagged a total of 40+ coveted trophies and awards.

If Messi wishes to wrap up his career in style, he should consider returning to Camp Nou. After all, that is where it all started. Barcelona provided him with every opportunity he needed to thrive on the pitch and enter the annals of history.

To Be Present When the New Camp Nou Opens Its Doors

Barca is currently renovating the infamous Camp Nou. The project is expected to cost a whopping £1.6 billion—and of course, this price tag comes with bang for their buck. For instance, once the project is completed, Camp Nou will be able to host around 105,000 fans. The stadium will also boast numerous significant improvements, including modernized facilities and a skywalk.

Since Messi’s contract is expected to end in 2025, this iconic player should consider returning to Catalonia, to be there for the completion date in 2026. This move will give him the opportunity to be present when the refurbished and improved Camp Nou opens its doors.

One Final Favour to the Fans

Messi’s exit from Barca was heartbreaking, to say the least. While announcing the devastating move from his favourite club, Messi shed a few tears. He said he wasn’t ready to leave and that it was the hardest challenge he’d encountered in his entire career. Fans were also devastated, and they expressed an outpouring of grief.

If Messi decides to return to Barcelona, he will heal many wounds, including his own. It will also mark the end of an acrimonious departure that left the club divided. The hierarchy at Camp Nou and Messi didn’t part ways amicably, the former having promised his continuity.

Oversee An Epic Generational Change.

Barcelona are now home to a few of the world’s most promising players. The first is Lamine Yamal, who’s already broken several records and is on a meteoric rise to stardom, despite being 16 years old. Other key players expected to perform exceptionally well in the future range from Frenkie de Jong to Ronald Araujo.

Messi’s return to Camp Nou would facilitate a generational change from seasoned players like himself to up-and-comers like Lamine Yamal. It’ll also allow the younger stars to benefit from Leo’s winning mentality, experience, and exceptional skills.

Final Thoughts

Lionel Messi was expected to return to Barcelona in 2023. Fans, officials, and players had high expectations for hsi return, but it never happened with Barcelona unable to make sufficient financial guarantees to the Messis. The iconic player didn’t make his sensational return and is enjoying life at Inter Miami. But Messi’s deal will end in 2025, and a return to Barcelona would be the high drama that would sell out a freshly renovated Camp Nou.