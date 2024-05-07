Atletico Madrid welcome Memphis Depay back from month-long injury ahead of season run-in

After back-to-back wins against Athletic Club and Mallorca, Atletico Madrid look to be well in command of the final Champions League qualification spot. They currently sit six points clear of Athletic with four matches to go, and they will aim to add another victory when Celta Vigo come to the Civitas Metropolitano this weekend.

For the game against Mallorca last Saturday, Atleti had only Angel Correa and Alvaro Morata as striker options, which forced Diego Simeone to utilise a 5-4-1 system. He’s likely to revert to 5-3-2 against Celta with Antoine Griezmann returning from suspension, and he will also be joined by Memphis Depay, who’s back in training after a month-long muscle injury, as reported by Diario AS.

🚨🇳🇱 Memphis Depay is back in training with the team!@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/oGdMJIjvll — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 7, 2024

Depay will hope that he can have a say in Atletico Madrid’s final four matches. They could even be his final games for the club, as he has been linked with a summer departure, alongside the likes of Morata and Correa.