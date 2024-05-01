Villarreal President speaks to Alex Baena-Barcelona comments and interest in Alexander Sorloth

Villarreal President Fernando Roig has shown little concern over the comments of star player Alex Baena, or reported interest in striker Alexander Sorloth. In recent days Baena admitted to the press that he would love to play for Barcelona.

Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly a big fan of Baena’s, and with the 22-year-old leading the assist charts in La Liga, few coaches wouldn’t be. Roig was asked about interest in Baena and Sorloth at a club event to unveil ‘Passeig Groc’ [The Yellow Walk], which in hall of fame style will honour club figures, and had the following to say to Diario AS.

“The day that happens, you will know. As I always say, that there are three parties: the one who buys, the one who sells and the player. What we want is for there to be better and better players.”

🚨 A year ago, Fermín Lopez was close to transferring to Raków Częstochowa for €600k. @wlodar85 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 1, 2024

“The other day some attention was paid to Baena, but if he was doing it for a different team, he is all over the news. He has been here since he was nine or ten years old, he was educated here,” Roig commented.

Baena did note during his interview that he had a €60m release clause, and it seems unlikely Barcelona would be able to meet that fee. Aston Villa have also been linked with the playmaker, and Unai Emery’s side may be much better placed to do so. Following a recent call-up in the March international break, he is in with a shout of the Spain squad this summer for the Euros too.

Image via LiveMedia/Ivan Terron/DPPI