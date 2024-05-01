The numbers that prove Vinicius Junior is more effective than ever for Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was the star of the show for Los Blancos, as his brace allowed them to return to the Santiago Bernabeu on level footing for their Champions League semi-final second leg. His brace was also further evidence of his excellent form this season.

Scoring his 21st goal of the season, it takes him level with Jude Bellingham as top scorer this season, while Vinicius is averaging a goal every 129 minutes, ahead of the Englishman’s every 155-minute average. Vinicius missed 11 games through injury earlier in the season, but has gone from strength to strength still.

Last night's penalty was Vinicius Junior's 21st of goal of the season, taking him level with Jude Bellingham's 21 as top scorer for #RealMadrid. pic.twitter.com/gGYXTlKVeW — Football España (@footballespana_) May 1, 2024

Indeed, Diario AS point out with the following graph that not only is he on course to equal his goals tally from last year, in spite of his injuries, he is currently averaging by far his best goal rate by some 65 minutes form the 2021-22 season. It is taking him just over half an hour longer to assist than he was in that same season, but the Brazilian overall is at his most effective this campaign. All in all it’s a remarkable 32 goal contributions in 34 appearances, more than a goal contribution per start (31).

Just as was the case with Bellingham’s early form, using the England star from in behind the forwards to get the best out of him, Carlo Ancelotti deserves plenty of credit. Vinicius has moved further inside this season, and while this caused doubts early in the campaign, certainly it is paying dividends on the stats sheet. His first goal against Bayern Munich was also evidence of his increasing comfort in a more central role, with a move that previously was not part of his repertoire.