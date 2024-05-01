“The moments where they think we are dead…” – Real Madrid star explains key to Champions League secret

One of the headlines from the Spanish capital on Wednesday morning was that Bayern Munich had suffered from the ‘law of Real Madrid’. Referring to their uncanny habit of striking against opponents in the Champions League when everything appears to be going against them, it’s a law most are familiar with, and one Rodrygo Goes tried to explain after the game.

Carlo Ancelotti admitted his Real Madrid were not at their best after the match, and Rodrygo told Marca that he shared that opinion.

“We know that we did not show our best version, but in the end we have not lost, which was very important. Now it’s time to play at home.”

“It’s true, we always think like this, if we can’t win we don’t want to lose. I think a draw today was perfect with everything that has happened, we started well, then we conceded two goals but we tied at the end, now everything is to play for in our house”

Los Blancos’ habit of turning things around is down to their perception of games, revealed Rodrygo.

“These are Champions League games, we are used to them, in these moments when they think we are dead… that is where we are most focused and we always think that something could happen. Then came Vini’s goal and then we conceded the two goals because we slept a bit.”

However he was at a loss to explain Toni Kroos and his assist for Vinicius Junior’s opening goal.

“I really don’t have words. I just can’t explain it… I just know that I love playing with Toni and he’s a genius. May he continue like this for many more years with us.”

Real Madrid will be strong favourites to get through against Bayern next week at the Bernabeu, where they have not lost all season, and they have not suffered defeat at home since the 8th of April 2023, a 3-2 loss to Villarreal. Just twice they have been beaten all season, both against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.