Real Madrid paying no attention to star’s comments on future this summer post-Bayern Munich

Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos was the belle of the ball on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Champions League final, as both German media fawned over their returning national team star, and Real Madrid fans glazed over at his ability. Yet one of his statements did prick up the ears of a few once he was off the pitch.

Even Rodrygo Goes was lost for words trying to describe Kroos’ assist for Vinicius Junior, while Carlo Ancelotti said ‘he is the best at handling the ball.’ No doubt Kroos remains arguably the best amongst their midfield options, and it had been reported widely that he had made the decision to extend his contract, despite starting the season with fresh doubts over a potential retirement.

“No,” was his response to whether he had made a call on his future this summer though, although he did so with a smile on his face. “I want to win as much as possible this season and I’m not thinking about my future. Relevo say that while it was picked up in the entrails of Real Madrid, the club are not paying much attention to his statements. Club, coaching staff and teammates all consider the deal done for next season.

It will be one less headache for Carlo Ancelotti next season, who still relies on Kroos to change the tempo when necessary this season, and for fans, who have been delighting at his quality this season. At 34 years of age, it’s hard to remember him being in better form over the past decade, and he will take his talents to the Euros this summer too.