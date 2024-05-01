Harry Kane explains how Jude Bellingham tried to put him off for Champions League penalty

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham did not receive much praise in the Spanish media for his performance in the first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. When you’re out of form, you have to make life difficult for your opponents though.

The 20-year-old could be seen speaking to England teammate Harry Kane before he took his second half penalty, trying to get in the veteran Bayern striker’s head.

“I don’t know what he was saying. I saw him there mumbling something, but I was so focused. I’m sure he was saying something to put me off,” remarked Kane after the match.

Reportedly Bellingham had told him to go left with his penalty, and he could be seen pointing that way before the penalty to Andriy Lunin. However the Real Madrid goalkeeper either did not see or did not trust Bellingham’s prediction, as Kane slotted it exactly where Bellingham had said to go. Kane is onto 43 goals for the season now, and said they could be positive about their performance.

“Playing against them away from home is going to be difficult, but we have to go there fully committed and look for the win. The atmosphere today was incredible. I’m sure it will be the same next week. I want to play games like these, we can take some very positive things out of today. There are small details that we have to correct, because they can hurt us. You have to be positive.”

The other England international in action, Eric Dier, admitted some disappointment at the result though.

“We are a little disappointed to end up drawing. When we were 2-1 we had opportunities and the game was under control, but they are dangerous and they ended up equalising. Now we have to go to Madrid,” he told MD.

Dier also revealed that they did not work on stopping individuals, following another top performance from Vinicius Junior, who scored a brace.

“We do not work on stopping them individually, we respect them as a team. You always have to be prepared and focused to play against great players. It’s when you are most confident that they hurt you.”