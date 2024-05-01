Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel – “Real Madrid had two chances and they scored them both – this is what they do”

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel showed little surprise at the 2-2 result against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, in spite of many believing that the German side outperformed Los Blancos in Munich. Between both sides, there were just nine shots on target, four of which went in.

The hosts started the game faster, and Tuchel felt that his side had performed well in stages, but ultimately allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side sufficient chances to make the difference.

“It was a very good first 15 minutes, in which we had chances, a fluid game… but then it was not so fluid. They had one chance and scored a goal. Then we were more fluid in the second half, with the equalizer and the penalty to make it 1-2. We had a chance to make it 3-1 and we couldn’t do it. Then a chance came in the area and they made it 2-2. This is what they do with many opponents and this time it was our turn. Everything will be decided at the Bernabeu.”

Ancelotti did admit that his side had not performed as well as they could, albeit he was less blunt than Tuchel.

“It’s Real Madrid, this is what they do to teams. With two chances they managed to score both. They have quality, efficiency and the patience to wait,” he told Diario AS.

The Bayern coach also explained his change of system in the second half, removing Leon Goretzka in order to put Raphael Guerreiro.

“We started very well, we had two forwards and two wingers and we wanted to support the defenders. Madrid played their wingers very high, and we wanted to take advantage with a tight defence. We lost rhythm, but in the second half we changed. And we try to be more aggressive. The pace was slow, people were afraid of making mistakes. I’m happy with the reaction we had. When we could have scored the third goal we didn’t, and as I already said, Madrid is like that.”

The general reaction both from the media and players was that Real Madrid had done well to get a result out of a less than impressive performance. It allows them level footing for the Santiago Bernabeu, where they will be confident of getting a result. It looks to be finely poised, with Dani Carvajal to come back, and Matthijs de Ligt potentially back in contention too.