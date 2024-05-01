Bayern Munich heavyweights deny Alphonso Davies offer and set out intentions with Barcelona target

Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, and one of the key narratives before the match-up was thought to be Alphonso Davies against his potential future teammates. However Davies was left on the bench for the clash, only coming on later in the second half.

The Canadian was seen gladhanding with a number of the Real Madrid players after the game, with news coming out of Spain that he has agreed personal terms with Los Blancos. However Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl told the press after the match that they had not received any offers for the 23-year-old.

🚨🇨🇦 Bayern director Max Eberl: “We have not received any proposal for Alphonso Davies”. “Real Madrid bid? Nothing at all”, told @_kochmaximilian. pic.twitter.com/fmKf5InLO7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2024

Equally, Leroy Sane has been suggested as a potential target for Barcelona after they reportedly called by Bayern to enquire about him, with his deal up in just over a year’s time, like that of Davies. Eberl has said previously that Bayern will sell players they cannot find an agreement with, but Bayern President Herbert Hainer made it clear that they were very keen to hold onto Sane, who proved his worth against Real Madrid.

🔴🇩🇪 Leroy Sané’s contract, due to expire in June 2025. Bayern president Hainer: “Of course we want him to stay with us; no question about it”. “He's an attacker who can make the difference. With his qualities, his pace and his shooting ability”, told @_kochmaximilian. pic.twitter.com/guOf37vJ2O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2024

Until Barcelona make major sales, the idea of Sane seems like a distant dream, albeit he can play on the left wing, a position the Blaugrana are looking to strengthen.

Real Madrid meanwhile have the resources, but there has been recent talk that they may not sign Davies this summer. He is still expected in the Spanish capital either this summer or next, but the media reporting is that they will not spend much money to accelerate his deal by a year. It could also be a negotiation strategy to bring Bayern’s asking price down.