Barcelona to bid farewell to 21-year-old defender this summer

Barcelona’s endowment of central defenders means there will likely be a number of them on their way out this summer. That looks to be the case for 21-year-old Mamadou Mbacke.

The Senegalese defender joined last summer on loan from Los Angeles FC, having spent the previous season on loan at Villarreal B. He has played 22 times under Rafael Marquez this season, and excepting injury and suspension, as started every match since he was authorised to play, with his licence causing him to miss the first nine games of the year. Xavi Hernandez has used him in training for the first team too, and has been keeping an eye on him.

The Blaugrana have a €4m buy option, but Sport say it is unlikely to exercise that option, meaning he will return to Major League Soccer. Having suffered an ankle injury that upon further inspection will require an operation, he has been ruled out for their remaining four games of the season, and any potential play-offs. Teammate Diego Percan is also set to be out for the next six months as he too requires surgery.

The competition for places in central defence means that Mbacke would be hard-pressed to get into the senior side, and perhaps the only way he returns to Barcelona is if they execute his buy option in order to sell him at a profit. Only a mass exit would see him get his shot behind the likes of Mikayil Faye and Pau Cubarsi going into the summer.