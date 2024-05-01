Barcelona set Ronald Araujo deadline for contract offer amid Manchester United offer promise

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could be on his way out of the club this summer, and the Catalan side have put the squeeze on him to find out whether they will be negotiating with him or other clubs.

Bayern Munich showed interest in Araujo in January, but have not re-opened talks since, while Manchester United are one of multiple Premier League sides interested in the 24-year-old. Chelsea are also mentioned as a side that were interested last time he was in contract talks, but currently he is not considered a fit at Stamford Bridge. United have told Araujo’s camp that if he is willing to leave, then they will present a formal offer.

Barcelona have been in talks for months with Araujo without any progress, and Sport say that the Blaugrana have given him until the end of the month to respond to their offer. Despite promising to offer him a salary that reflects his ability, after he took a club-friendly deal during his last extension, their offer would not put him at the top of the salary scale.

🚨 Barça is keen to renew Frenkie's contract, but they are awaiting his response to their offer. If he opts not to renew and offers come in for him, they will consider them. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 30, 2024

Xavi Hernandez and the sporting department believe he is the best defender they have, but the club have made it clear that he is a player they will consider an exit for, and there is little margin in their salary limit for an improvement of their offer. Araujo is keen to stay, but his camp are less so, and the offer is unlikely to impress his agents much. The Catalan daily report that other sides are willing to double Barcelona’s offer.

If Araujo does stay, he would continue to be one of the first names on the team sheet, but Barcelona need to make at least one or two major sales, with Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha mentioned as the other major candidates to leave. In addition, if Bayern were to come back in for Araujo, Joshua Kimmich is one of Xavi’s preferred targets for the coming season, and has just a year left on his deal.

A section of the #FCBarcelona board believe that Ronald Araujo should be sold not just as a result of the club's finances, but also his performances. (Marca) pic.twitter.com/zqcgUIouUV — Football España (@footballespana_) May 1, 2024

The fact that there has been no progress in talks between Barcelona and Araujo over the last few months suggests that the offer is below what his agents deem acceptable. All signs in recent months are that Barcelona are angling towards a sale, and only a major sacrifice from Araujo or offers that do not meet Barcelona’s demands will keep him at the club.