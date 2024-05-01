Barcelona attempt to explain chaos with Champions League final tickets

Barcelona have come under fire from club members, after they were not given priority for tickets for the upcoming Champions League final against Olympique Lyon. The final will see Barcelona Femeni in their fourth consecutive Champions League final at San Mames.

Barcelona were given 9,000 tickets for the final, 7,400 of which were for members, supporters clubs and general public, with 250 set aside for the singing section fans and 1,350 for sponsors (15%), as per Sport. That is the maximum that go to sponsors, as per the club statutes, and after a request, UEFA allocated another 2,617 tickets to Barcelona. Tickets were priced between €15-25.

However Barcelona put the tickets on presale for members this week, yet the tickets sold out in half an hour, with members of the general public also buying up the tickets. Barcelona have tried to explain that ‘not many’ of the tickets were bought by non-members. Their explanation was that the Royal Spanish Football Federation were given the tickets to distribute (the final being held in Bilbao), and they created a link for Barcelona fans and Lyon fans.

They in turn passed this onto the club, and Barcelona sent the link to only members, alleging that the only tickets bought by the general public were those that had been enabled by other members.

It is not the first time that Barcelona’s current board have come under scrutiny from the members. Ahead of their move to Montjuic last summer, Barcelona tried to hike the prices of season tickets, which was met with disinterest, and only 17,500 buying the season tickets – despite them later lowering the prices. For context, UEFA also held onto more than 60% of the tickets to sell themselves.