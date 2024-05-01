Atletico Madrid willing to part with major star keen on Premier League switch – replacement in mind

As has been reported in recent months, there are very few players that Atletico Madrid will not consider offers for in the summer, as they try to reshape their squad. That select group does not include stalwart Jan Oblak, with Los Rojiblancos open to his exit.

The 31-year-old signed a contract extension until 2028 last season, and in the past, Atletico have turned down numerous offers from top clubs for the Slovenian, and there was interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. That will not be the case this summer though, as reported by Diario AS, who say that Oblak is aware of this. Last summer Saudi Arabia came calling, but Oblak was not open to a move to the Middle East.

It is not stated how much they would be looking for, but from the player’s point of view, he would be most keen on a move to the Premier League, which has always held an attraction for him. If Oblak were to depart, then Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is one of the options they like to replace him, which would see Los Rojiblancos get nearly a decade younger at the position. Valencia will look for €25m for the Georgian.

No doubt the offers that come in for Oblak will depend on which big clubs are looking for a new goalkeeper, but they may well have missed the boat to bring in major money for him. Now into his thirties, few sides will be looking to invest too much in him, and most managers at the top clubs these days prefer a goalkeeper capable of beating pressure with their feet.

Following nine seasons and 441 appearances, Oblak would be a major loss to Atletico, as someone who often shows face in difficult moments, and proved his worth against Inter in the Champions League this season.