Real Madrid

WATCH: Vinicius Junior scores again as Real Madrid hit back against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid had been on course for a first leg defeat in their Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, but with less than 10 minutes remaining, they have managed to hit back, making it 2-2.

Vinicius Junior scored the opener for Real Madrid against the run of play, but two goals inside five minutes from Bayern – courtesy of Leroy Sane and Harry Kane – had them 2-1 ahead soon into the second half.

Kane’s goal came from the penalty spot, and Los Blancos’ equaliser also came from 12 yards. Rodrygo Goes was fouled by Kim Min-Jae inside the area, and Vinicius made no mistake to score his second of the evening.

That’s a big moment in this tie. Real Madrid have been gifted a goal by Min’s terrible error, and they certainly won’t be complaining. They will be happy if it stays 2-2 for the remainder of this match, where they have been far from their best.

Posted by

Tags Bayern Munich Champions League Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News