WATCH: Two goals in five minutes sees Bayern Munich complete turnaround against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been in a very nice situation during the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Bayern Munich, having held a lead at half time. However, not long into the second period, and the home side have managed to find two goals in a matter of minutes.

Vinicius Junior scored the opener against the run of play, but that has been cancelled out by Leroy Sane, whose wonderful solo run was finished off with an emphatic effort that left Andriy Lunin beaten at his near post.

Minutes later, Lucas Vazquez upended Jamal Musiala inside the penalty area with a lazy challenge. Harry Kane stepped up, and he made no mistake from 12 yards to go from 1-0 down to 2-1 up.

What a terrible few minutes for Real Madrid. They started the second half fairly strong, but they now find themselves behind, and needing a response if they are to go to the Santiago Bernabeu next week with no deficit to make up.

