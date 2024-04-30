Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid strike first in Bavaria after repelling early Bayern Munich pressure

Real Madrid had to play second-fiddle to Bayern Munich in the opening stages of their Champions League semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena, with the hosts dominating. However, it’s mattered little as it is Los Blancos that have found the opening goal against the run of play.

Leroy Sane came close inside the opening minutes after being played in, but where he missed, Vinicius Junior didn’t. The Brazilian was wonderfully played in behind by Toni Kroos, and he made no mistake in the 1-on-1 with Manuel Neuer.

It’s a delightful goal from Real Madrid, and it is exactly the type of instance that they are so good at generating when they aren’t dominating. It happened in Manchester in the last round, and it’s now happened again in Munich.

A first leg advantage would see Real Madrid be firm favourites to progress to the Champions League final, especially with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. If they can hold out, it would be an outstanding result.

Posted by

Tags Bayern Munich Champions League Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News