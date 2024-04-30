WATCH: Real Madrid strike first in Bavaria after repelling early Bayern Munich pressure

Real Madrid had to play second-fiddle to Bayern Munich in the opening stages of their Champions League semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena, with the hosts dominating. However, it’s mattered little as it is Los Blancos that have found the opening goal against the run of play.

Leroy Sane came close inside the opening minutes after being played in, but where he missed, Vinicius Junior didn’t. The Brazilian was wonderfully played in behind by Toni Kroos, and he made no mistake in the 1-on-1 with Manuel Neuer.

Vinicius Junior opens the scoring at the Allianz 💥 THAT pass from Toni Kroos… 😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/BrU3FlQq4b — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 30, 2024

WHAT A F*CKING PASS FROM KROOS TO VINICIUS JR! WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/PVPSKqKZye — TC (@totalcristiano) April 30, 2024

VINI JR. WITH MADRID'S FIRST SHOT ON GOAL 💥 That ball from Toni Kroos 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3vXSk0vM8Z — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 30, 2024

It’s a delightful goal from Real Madrid, and it is exactly the type of instance that they are so good at generating when they aren’t dominating. It happened in Manchester in the last round, and it’s now happened again in Munich.

A first leg advantage would see Real Madrid be firm favourites to progress to the Champions League final, especially with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. If they can hold out, it would be an outstanding result.