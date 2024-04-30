WATCH: Deportivo La Coruna promotion hopes take hit after goalkeeping coach grabs assist in stoppage time

Relative minnows Arenteiro were not favoured as it was for their trip to giants and league leaders Deportivo La Coruna, in a Galician derby. Still less so, when it became clear that they would have one of their coaches in goals for the match.

After first-choice Diego Garcia suffered an Achilles problem, and third-choice Manu Figueroa was also ruled out indefinitely, it left only Pablo Brea available for the match. The main issue was that he was on loan from Deportivo, meaning he could not play against them.

As it was, their efforts to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency basis came up short, and they were forced to register goalkeeping coach Diego Rivas. Coming from 2-0 down at the Riazor, Rivas saw his name in lights as he went forward in stoppage time in search of the equaliser. The 36-year-old got a shot off, which was saved and then turned in by Manuel Romay, still gifting Rivas a rare assist in what he would later describe as ‘his last dance’.

🚨 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗗𝗢 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗜𝗥𝗢 ⏱️ 94' Na última xogada do partido empata Romay nun córner que tocou Diego Rivas@RCDeportivo 2-2 @CD_Arenteiro 🔚 Rematou o partido en Riazor pic.twitter.com/GMx1Bx1eRN — En Xogo tvG2 (@EnXogo_tvG2) April 28, 2024

Rivas started his career at Deportivo, and the 36-year-old had retired last year after a long career in the second and third tiers of Spanish football, with a spell in New Zealand too. He joined Arenteiro as a coach last summer.

This weekend @CD_Arenteiro traveled to face fellow Galician side Deportivo, the giants of the region alongside Celta. Their goalkeeper grabbed an assist for their equaliser in stoppage time, but he isn't just any goalkeeper – he's their coach!👇pic.twitter.com/qGYshmr9QX — Football España (@footballespana_) April 30, 2024

It was a goal cheered across the other side of the country in Catalonia. Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic drew two points closer to Deportivo at the top of the table, albeit Depor still have a four-point lead. Only the winner of the Primera RFEF Group is promoted automatically, and the Galician side are hoping to end a painful four-year run in the third tier of Spanish football, for just the third time in their history, and first since 1980-81.