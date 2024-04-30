Barcelona Valencia

Valencia forward praised for treatment of Barcelona veteran

Valencia forward Hugo Duro won himself some fans in Catalonia on Monday night, after he comforted Marc-Andre ter Stegen, following the German’s error for his goal.

Ter Stegen came out to cut off a ball in behind, and looked to lift the ball over the onrushing Duro. Misjudging it, Duro managed to get a touch on the ball, and would go on to roll it into an empty net, leaving the German red-faced.

After the celebrations, Duro was seen encouraging ter Stegen before he made his way back to the halfway line, something he was asked about in his post-match interview with DAZN (carried by MD).

“I don’t know how long it has been since ter Stegen has made a mistake with his feet, but I know what it feels like. I’m coming off a very bad year in which nothing came off.”

“I don’t think it was necessary because then he hasn’t made any more mistakes, and above all, we are people, we are colleagues and I think ter Stegen is a great guy, who is never involved in any controversy, humble. [If it were the other way around] I would like them to behave towards me as I have with them.”

Duro, 24, is enjoying one of his best seasons this year, and has 13 goals to his name, one away from doubling his best tally in La Liga prior to this year. Meanwhile ter Stegen is currently involved in the race for the Zamora award, and is narrowly ahead of Unai Simon of Athletic Club, who also conceded twice this weekend against Atletico Madrid.

