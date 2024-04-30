Toni Kroos provides enigmatic response to further questions on his Real Madrid future

There’s been plenty of chatter about Toni Kroos’ future over the last few months, given that his latest contract at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season. Los Blancos don’t want to let him go this summer, and you can understand why after another great performance during the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t a good team performance from Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, but Kroos showed several pieces of individual brilliance at his former hunting ground – none more so than the assist for Vinicius Junior’s opener.

With two months until Kroos’ contract is up, it appears that he is no closer to deciding whether to stay or go in the summer. That’s what he told the media after the match in Munich, as per Marca.

“I haven’t decided. I want to win as much as possible this season. I don’t think about the future.”

It has seemed more likely that Kroos will stay at Real Madrid for another 12 months, but he could walk away if the Champions League is won. This would allow him to leave on top, which is his desired goal for his spell in the Spanish capital.