Spain considering calling up Arsenal star for Olympic Games in Paris

Spain are preparing for the Euros in Germany this summer, but under-21 manager Santi Denia is due to take charge of La Roja for the Olympic Games in Paris thereafter. There are just 10 days between the final of the Euros in Berlin and the start of the Olympics football tournament, and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is one of the players Denia is considering as an overage option in goal.

The Olympics final is due to take place on the 6th of August, with the Premier League to begin on the 17th of August. If Raya were to go to both the Euros and the Olympics – it is presumed he will be present as part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad – then he would need a holiday between the 6th and the 17th of August, leaving him little time to prepare for the new season.

Relevo say that Raya is on the preliminary list for Denia’s squad, as one of the three over-23 players that Spain are allowed to take. Crucially, Arsenal can refuse to let him go to the Olympics, although they would risk upsetting the player in that case.

The Olympics is set to be a hot topic for a number of clubs this summer, with Barcelona concerned about the workload for teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi should they go to both tournaments, and Real Madrid rumoured to be debating the matter with Kylian Mbappe too. Ultimately the clubs have the last word, but most players would be frustrated to be denied such a chance.