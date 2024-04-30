Sevilla to be without key attacker for rest of the season

Sevilla look as if they have secured their place in La Liga next season, and with little hope of a European place, can begin preparations in earnest for the coming campaign. However they will be without one of their key players for the final five games.

Striker Isaac Romero injured his hamstring against Real Betis in the Seville derby on Sunday night, and was stretchered off in the first half of the encounter. The prognosis did not look good, and Sevilla have now confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the campaign.

🏥 INJURY UPDATE | @isaacrb00 has suffered a hamstring injury. Come back stronger Isaac! 🙏 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 29, 2024

Similarly, midfielder Oliver Torres will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder problem for which underwent minor surgery. It could mean he has played his last game for the club, as he is out of contract, and ED say that he has interest from Germany, Turkey and Major League Soccer. At 29 years of age, Torres looks set to leave after five years, 201 appearances and two Europa League trophies.

All signs point to a major rebuild at least being attempted at Sevilla again this summer, and manager Quique Sanchez Flores is also expected to exit. There are few players with certainty over their future next season, not least Sergio Ramos.