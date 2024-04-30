Real Sociedad will look to cash on in €20m flop this summer

It’s safe to say that Umar Sadiq has had a very difficult time at Real Sociedad. Having signed from Almeria in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €20m, he ended up rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament just two weeks later, which saw him ruled out for almost 12 months. When he has played, he’s struggled to make an impact.

In 39 appearances for La Real, Sadiq has managed just four goals. He’s struggled for any prominence over the last few months, with Imanol Alguacil preferring to use Mikel Oyarzabal as a striker. As such, the decision has been taken for a summer exit to be pursued, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

La Real want to sell Sadiq, although they anticipate that no one will match their valuation. They are open to loan deal, as long as a buy option is included, as the idea is for the Nigerian striker to re-value himself next season.

Sadiq won’t be the only striker leaving Real Sociedad this summer, with Andre Silva set to return to RB Leipzig after a disappointing loan spell. Carlos Fernandez could also be moved on, as efforts are made to re-model the forward line for the 2024-25 campaign.