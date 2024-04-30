Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario to sell club – ‘Real Valladolid are next’

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario will look to give up his majority share in Real Valladolid shortly, after selling Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

During a press conference where he spoke about selling Cruzeiro, Ronaldo confirmed that ‘Real Valladolid are next’, as per Marca. Ronaldo bought Cruzeiro for over €70m, and assumed their debts of around €180m, thus saving the club from bankruptcy. He has now sold the outfit from Belo Horizonte to supermarket chain (Supermercados BH) king Pedro Lourenco for €109m for 90% of his shares.

Valladolid have had a rocky time under Ronaldo. It was reported that he had agreed a sale of close to €80m, before they were relegated to Segunda. It is not clear how much the club is valued at now, but he will be hoping they win promotion back to La Liga this season, which would see the value spike. They currently sit second, level on points with Leganes.

It has been a rocky relationship between La Pucela and Ronaldo, following some strange managerial and transfer decisions, a change of badge and several legal complaints submitted by the Brazilian due to abuse he has received online. The Estadio Jose Zorrilla has chanted for Ronaldo to leave too, who has been seen as often at the Santiago Bernabeu as he has in Valladolid. His tenure at Valladolid has seen them be promoted, relegated, promoted and relegated again over the past six years.