Real Madrid defender promises to ‘smash’ Kylian Mbappe in surreal video

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has promised to ‘smash’ Kylian Mbappe if the Paris Saint-Germain striker goes past him in the Champions League final, a statement that will no doubt have raised an eyebrow in Florentino Perez’s office. With many expecting Mbappe to join up with Real Madrid this summer, it has not been lost that he could stand in the way of Los Blancos at Wembley, if PSG and Real Madrid get past Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Rudiger will be leading the backline for Los Blancos in his native Germany, having put in an excellent performance against Manchester City in both legs of the quarter-finals. While he noted that there was nothing official yet, Rudiger told the Le Media Carre that signing Mbappe is a good idea.

“The best players in history have always come to Real Madrid. He’s one of the best players in the world, so it would be a good fit.”

He also explained that Real Madrid will beat PSG if the pair face off in the final, and that if Mbappe goes past him, Rudiger will ‘smash’ him.

No doubt it was said tongue in cheek, although Rudiger is not known for his soft treatment of opponents. Having waited over a decade to sign Mbappe, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez might not be so amused if he arrives injured.