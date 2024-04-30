Real Madrid and Bayern Munich play out entertaining draw in semi-final first leg

Real Madrid will go into next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu in a fairly good position, having secured a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

It was a dream start for Los Blancos, who took the lead early on against the run of play. Toni Kroos’ delightful pass played in Vinicius Junior, who made no mistake against Manuel Neuer in the 1-on-1.

It stayed 1-0 until half time, but just over 10 minutes into the second half, Bayern would turn the match around completely. Leroy Sane scored a stunning solo effort, before Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez fouled Jamal Musiala.

However, Real Madrid would find an equaliser late on, also from 12 yards. Rodrygo Goes was taken down by Kim Min-Jae, who had a terrible evening for Bayern. Vinicius stepped up, and he made no mistake to score his second of the evening.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances of progressing to the final next week, as only a win is required. Still, it won’t be straightforward for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are targeting a 15th title in the competition.