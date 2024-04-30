Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Guido Rodriguez, Angel Correa and Real Madrid plans

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Atletico Madrid forward line potentially facing major shake-up

There has been talk of an Angel Correa exit in the Madrid-based media, and I think it will depend on the offers that come in for him. His intentions are also a factor. In January he was on verge of leaving, and he felt he needed a change of scenery.

I think this summer, it will depend if a club can meet Atletico’s demands. It won’t be the same as in January, which was €35-€40m, that number will decrease. Both him, and Memphis Depay who is out of contract, are facing uncertain summers.

Are Real Madrid shifting their priorities this summer to pursue Leny Yoro ahead of Alphonso Davies?

They’ve been following Leny Yoro for a long time, I would even say as far back as a year, and as we know, he is a player they like a lot. No doubt the fact that his contract is up in 2025, is something that will help and favour Real Madrid in pursuing him.

There is the exit of Nacho Fernandez too, and the return of Rafa Marin, but Real Madrid will consider the signing of Yoro, and it will perhaps come down to whether Lille will lower their demands.

It’s just Real Madrid, there are English sides and Paris Saint-Germain who are interested too, so there could be a battle for him. That said, when Real Madrid get involved, we’ve seen how accurate they are in hitting their mark. Right now, none of the teams are advanced with Yoro.

Regarding Davies, it will come down to how much Bayern Munich demand. Real Madrid, as always want to sign well, but they won’t throw the kitchen sink at it. We are speaking about two players that are both out of contract in 2025, and could arrive on a free then, so both will depend on cost. We have to wait and see.

Guido Rodriguez contacts with Barcelona

If Oriol Romeu leaves, they will look for two pivots. Amadou Onana is one of the favourites for Barcelona, but as we’ve been saying, the economics make any deal difficult. It’s a position they want to strengthen significantly, and I think they will continue to comb through the market for options.

At the beginning of April, Guido Rodriguez was offered to Barcelona, who took a few weeks to evaluate the matter, and if he might be of interest. It’s a hot topic right now, it’s still not a closed deal, and with free agents, anything can happen, but there’s confidence from Barcelona, and it looks as if it is on the right track.