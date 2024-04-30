International manager confirms Real Madrid superstar won’t be called up for Euro 2024

With Euro 2024 and the Copa America both taking place this summer, followed by the 2024 Olympics in Paris, many of Real Madrid’s players will be on international duty. However, one that will remain at home is Thibaut Courtois, despite having now returned from back-to-back knee injuries.

Courtois has been in a dispute with Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco for the last couple of years, and it’s showing no signs of ending. It will mean that he is not present for this summer’s European Championship in Germany, as confirmed by Tedesco on Tuesday, as per Diario AS.

“Everything has been said about this issue (Courtois’ call-up). I don’t want to play ping-pong. We focus on players who are in good shape.”

There’s no doubt that Belgium will be weaker with Courtois, although Real Madrid will be delighted that he has the summer off, as it will allow him to get fully back up to speed before the start of next season.