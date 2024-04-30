Good news for Barcelona as free agent target unlikely to sign new deal

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez has held several meetings with Barcelona over a move, and is increasingly unlikely to sign a new deal with his current side.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been in talks with Betis on and off all season, and Betis retired their offer this calendar year, before CEO Ramon Alarcom declared they would sit down with him again. However Relevo say it would take an unexpected U-turn for Rodriguez to remain at Betis.

While Barcelona’s situation remains uncertain, they are one of the teams Rodriguez would be keen on moving to. The Argentine is settled in Seville, and was keen to remain at Betis, except in the event that a team with different aspirations came in for him, which would be the case with the Blaugrana.

Betis believe their chances of retaining Rodriguez are minimal, but will sit down with him at the end of the season if he has not signed a deal with anyone else, as is the case currently. Negotiations with Atletico Madrid did not work out in December, and if Barcelona fail to close a deal with him, then there would be a chance of him staying.

Barcelona are confident of a deal, Football España have been informed, and talks are progressing positively. Betis have already been preparing for the exit of Rodriguez since last season though, bringing in Marc Roca on loan from Leeds United, who they will negotiate for in the summer, and signing Johnny Cardoso from Internacional were moves to ensure the future of their midfield is secure.